Gibraltar police officers commended for bravery while attempting to rescue family from blazing apartment

SUR in English Gibraltar Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 10:41

Two Royal Gibraltar Police officers have been commended for their bravery when fighting a serious fire at the Mid Harbour Estate last week. PCs Tristan Lark and James Warden were presented with the commendations by the Rock's Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger.

The Response Team Two officers were the first emergency responders to arrive at the scene of the fire on Tuesday 10 December, a blaze which led to five family members being hospitalised and the death of their pet dog.

The officers used makeshift rags soaked in water to allow them to enter the apartment and then used fire extinguishers to start fighting the flames in an attempt to rescue family members.

However, the heat, flames and thick smoke soon overwhelmed them, forcing their retreat. Both officers suffered significant smoke inhalation injuries, singed hair and burns to their uniforms, with melted plastic sticking to their clothing due to the extreme heat.

The officers then handed over the firefighting efforts to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service when they arrived – with all family members then rescued.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said: “The officers risked their own personal safety and received injuries in their efforts to save the family members during this apartment fire, which is testament to their extraordinary courage and professionalism.

“Their efforts no doubt helped save lives and it is important to recognise this by commending them.”

The Commissioner also personally thanked all Response Team Two officers who dealt with the incident and helped evacuate residents on the night, which included officers physically carrying some wheelchair-bound residents down the stairs to safety.