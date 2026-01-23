Gibraltar National Museum to celebrate century since discovery of Neanderthal child's skull

SUR in English Friday, 23 January 2026, 09:55 Share

The Gibraltar National Museum is preparing a year-long celebration to mark the centenary of a significant archaeological discovery that has captivated researchers and schoolchildren alike.

In 1926, archaeologist Dorothy Garrod excavated the skull of a four-year-old Neanderthal boy from Devil's Tower Cave in Gibraltar. The remains represented only the second Neanderthal skull ever found on the Rock. Following a detailed forensic reconstruction by Dutch specialists Kennis & Kennis, the child has become known as Flint and has captured the imagination of museum visitors, particularly young students.

The commemorative year will feature a series of events culminating in the landmark Calpe Conference, scheduled to take place from 1 to 6 September. Leading researchers in human evolution and Neanderthal studies will present the latest findings at the conference, which organisers view as an opportunity to reflect on how scientific understanding of these ancient humans has evolved. Work carried out in Gibraltar has been particularly influential in reshaping perspectives on Neanderthal cognitive abilities.

The celebration also coincides with the tenth anniversary of the Gorham's Cave Complex receiving UNESCO World Heritage status in 2014. The site remains Gibraltar's only World Heritage designation and is the sole such site globally dedicated exclusively to Neanderthals.

Special events throughout the year will include a themed museum open day on 9 May and a commemoration on 11 June marking the actual discovery date. New museum displays are also planned.

Two books will be released during the commemorative year. Dr. Alex Menez of the Gibraltar National Museum has written Dorothy Garrod and the Devil's Tower Skull, detailing the discovery's historical background, while Professor Geraldine Finlayson has written a children's story titled Flint Wants to Play.

The year's activities begin with a four-part public lecture series at the John Mackintosh Hall, free and open to everyone. The museum team will present different aspects of Neanderthal research with particular focus on Gibraltar's contributions. Professor Clive Finlayson will open the series on 19 February exploring the natural history of Gibraltar's earliest inhabitants. Professor Geraldine Finlayson follows on 17 March discussing Neanderthal behavior and culture. Dr. Alex Menez will present on Dorothy Garrod and the discovery on 8 Apri, with Dr. Stewart Finlayson concluding the series on 7 May with a presentation examining the world through Flint's perspective.