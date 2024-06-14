Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gemma Arias Vasquez, Gibraltar's minister for health. SUR
Gibraltar minister asks UN to respect Rock&#039;s wishes
Gibraltar minister asks UN to respect Rock's wishes

Gemma Arias-Vasquez represented the Rock at a meeting of the United Nations' Special Committee on Decolonisation

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 14 June 2024, 10:56

Gibraltar's minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has represented the Rock at a meeting of the United Nations' Special Committee on Decolonisation.

The UN qualifies Gibraltar as a UK colony awaiting decolonisation. In her speech, the minister said the committee had done little over time for the Rock and that she did not feel British or Spanish but Gibraltarian. She asked for the wishes of residents to not join Spain be respected.

