Gibraltar minister asks UN to respect Rock's wishes

Gibraltar Friday, 14 June 2024, 10:56

Gibraltar's minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has represented the Rock at a meeting of the United Nations' Special Committee on Decolonisation.

The UN qualifies Gibraltar as a UK colony awaiting decolonisation. In her speech, the minister said the committee had done little over time for the Rock and that she did not feel British or Spanish but Gibraltarian. She asked for the wishes of residents to not join Spain be respected.