Gibraltar military base to operate unchanged under planned EU treaty
The UK foreign secretary has confirmed the Rock will maintain fiscal sovereignty and won't be joining Schengen area
Friday, 20 June 2025, 11:55
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy assured the UK parliament last Thursday that Gibraltar's military base will continue operating unchanged once the new EU treaty is approved, with the territory maintaining its "fiscal sovereignty".
The base "will continue operating as it does today, there will be zero changes", Lammy told the House of Commons after Conservative spokesperson Priti Patel raised concerns. He stressed the base's importance for UK national security, calling it "a red line for us throughout the negotiation".
Addressing fiscal concerns, the Foreign Secretary confirmed Gibraltar won't apply VAT or join the EU customs union, despite the joint declaration mentioning agreements on "indirect taxation principles" including tobacco.
Not joining Schengen
Lammy clarified that Gibraltar won't join Schengen, despite Spanish police conducting border controls at the port and airport. "Immigration, policing and justice will remain the responsibility of Gibraltar authorities," he stated. The arrangement will mirror controls at London's St. Pancras station, with Spanish border guards forming a "second line." Former foreign secretary James Cleverly said "The only reason I trust this could be a good agreement is because the government of Gibraltar has been very involved."
Information service
Gibraltar government has a new email for public enquiries about the UK-EU treaty: Email: UKEUtreaty@gibraltar.gov.gi
