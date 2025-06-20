Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of Europa Point with the Naval dockyard in the background. Wikimedia
Brexit treaty

Gibraltar military base to operate unchanged under planned EU treaty

The UK foreign secretary has confirmed the Rock will maintain fiscal sovereignty and won't be joining Schengen area

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 20 June 2025, 11:55

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy assured the UK parliament last Thursday that Gibraltar's military base will continue operating unchanged once the new EU treaty is approved, with the territory maintaining its "fiscal sovereignty".

The base "will continue operating as it does today, there will be zero changes", Lammy told the House of Commons after Conservative spokesperson Priti Patel raised concerns. He stressed the base's importance for UK national security, calling it "a red line for us throughout the negotiation".

Addressing fiscal concerns, the Foreign Secretary confirmed Gibraltar won't apply VAT or join the EU customs union, despite the joint declaration mentioning agreements on "indirect taxation principles" including tobacco.

Not joining Schengen

Lammy clarified that Gibraltar won't join Schengen, despite Spanish police conducting border controls at the port and airport. "Immigration, policing and justice will remain the responsibility of Gibraltar authorities," he stated. The arrangement will mirror controls at London's St. Pancras station, with Spanish border guards forming a "second line." Former foreign secretary James Cleverly said "The only reason I trust this could be a good agreement is because the government of Gibraltar has been very involved."

Information service

Gibraltar government has a new email for public enquiries about the UK-EU treaty: Email: UKEUtreaty@gibraltar.gov.gi

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Puerto Banús, a culinary Mecca
  2. 2 Formidable flamenco singers to show their true merit during Torremolinos music festival
  3. 3 Season concludes with title dream finally over for Unicaja CB
  4. 4

    Manilva offers more than sun and sea: discover the taste of its wines
  5. 5 Cookbooks in the internet age

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar military base to operate unchanged under planned EU treaty

Gibraltar military base to operate unchanged under planned EU treaty