Gibraltar to mark International Women's Day with fireside discussion on women's access to justice

SUR in English Wednesday, 4 March 2026, 12:10 Share

Gibraltar's Ministry of Equality will celebrate International Women's Day 2026 with a special public event centred on this year's United Nations theme: 'Ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls.'

The event will take the form of a fireside discussion between Madam Speaker, Judge Karen Ramagge Phillips and Karen Bartlett, the acclaimed author of Escape from Kabul.

With a career spanning the judiciary and public service, Madam Speaker brings a wealth of legal knowledge and experience to the discussion. Her deep understanding of constitutional and human rights makes her ideally placed to tackle the themes of justice, protection and accountability at the heart of this year's International Women's Day.

Bartlett is an award-winning journalist and author whose work focuses on women's rights, conflict, survival and resilience. Her book Escape from Kabul chronicles the experiences of women caught in the aftermath of Afghanistan's political upheaval, highlighting the human rights challenges they faced and the barriers to safety and justice they encountered.

Together, the two speakers will explore the lived realities of women whose rights have been challenged or denied, the importance of robust legal systems, and the role of institutions in safeguarding equality.

Minister for Equality, Christian Santos said: "This International Women's Day, we are privileged to host Madam Speaker, Judge Karen Ramagge Phillips and Karen Bartlett in a conversation that will give voice to women facing extraordinary injustice.

"Bringing together lived experience and legal expertise reflects exactly what this year's theme calls for - a meaningful commitment to ensuring that women and girls can access justice, be heard and have their rights upheld. Their dialogue will undoubtedly inspire reflection and reinforce our shared responsibility to strengthen justice systems for all."

The event is free of charge, but registration is required. To reserve a place, members of the public can call 200 66819 or email equality.events@gibraltar.gov.gi.