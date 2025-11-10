Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

International Men's Day

Gibraltar to mark International Men's Day with workshops and public lecture

Beyond Equality will lead workshops on masculinity, gender norms and mental health support on the Rock

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 10 November 2025, 12:44

Gibraltar's Ministry of Equality will mark International Men's Day on 19 November with a series of events focused on men's wellbeing and positive masculinity.

Following the UK themes for the day, the Ministry's programme aims to make a positive difference to the wellbeing and lives of men and boys, raise awareness and funds for charities supporting male wellbeing, and promote constructive conversations about men, manhood, and masculinity.

The ministry has partnered with Beyond Equality, a prominent UK-based organisation whose mission is to disrupt harmful norms and create possibilities for positive change by working with men and boys towards gender equality, inclusive communities, and healthier relationships. The organisation will deliver several workshops for key stakeholder government departments.

Dan Guiness, Beyond Equality's managing director, will present a public lecture titled "Supporting Boys and Rethinking Masculinities" on Monday, 24 November at 6pm at the Atlas Rooms, Sunborn Hotel.

The public lecture is free but requires registration. Those interested should contact the Ministry on 200 66819 or meect@gibraltar.gov.gi by noon on Friday, 21 November.

