Gibraltar man sentenced for killing dog when lead got caught in his motorcycle
Crime

Gibraltar man sentenced for killing dog when lead got caught in his motorcycle

A local man has been banned from driving for 18 months. He will also have to carry out 192 hours of unpaid work and pay £95

SUR in Ennglish

Gibraltar

Friday, 17 November 2023, 14:49

Gibraltar magistrates' court has disqualified a local man from driving for 18 months over the death of a dog caused by the motorcycle he was riding. The man - who was a juvenile at the time - will also have to carry out 192 hours of unpaid work and pay £95.

The court heard that in May 2022 a man and woman were walking their two dogs at night along the pedestrian footpath of the MidHarbour Estate when a motorcyclist drove from behind them at speed.

One of the dogs' leads caught in the rear wheel of the bike and the dog was dragged along the footpath despite its owners screaming for it to stop. The dog died of head injuries.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist drove off without displaying any front lights.

Gibraltar police said, "By his reckless actions, this young man has caused the death of a dog and caused great distress to its owners and to witnesses who were in the area."

