Gibraltar man charged with attempted murder on Christmas Eve

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 25 December 2023, 10:05

A local Gibraltar man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic related incident in the Moorish Castle Estate in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Jacob McWilliam, 22, of Witham’s Road, was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill, assault on police, resisting police and criminal damage.

He was arrested came after Response Team Officers were called to the Moorish Castle Estate at around 00.40am on Christmas Eve, following reports of a man attacking a woman in the area close to the bridge on Castle Road.

When police arrived at the scene, McWilliam was arrested – during which time he allegedly assaulted a Royal Gibraltar Police officer.

Late last night (Christmas Eve), McWilliam was charged with the above offences. He has been remanded at New Mole House Police Station until his court appearance at 10am on Wednesday 27 December.