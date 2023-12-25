Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
RGP
Gibraltar man charged with attempted murder on Christmas Eve
Crime

Gibraltar man charged with attempted murder on Christmas Eve

The individual has been charged with a number of offences following the incident and will appear in court on 27 December

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 25 December 2023, 10:05

Compartir

A local Gibraltar man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic related incident in the Moorish Castle Estate in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Jacob McWilliam, 22, of Witham’s Road, was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill, assault on police, resisting police and criminal damage.

He was arrested came after Response Team Officers were called to the Moorish Castle Estate at around 00.40am on Christmas Eve, following reports of a man attacking a woman in the area close to the bridge on Castle Road.

When police arrived at the scene, McWilliam was arrested – during which time he allegedly assaulted a Royal Gibraltar Police officer.

Late last night (Christmas Eve), McWilliam was charged with the above offences. He has been remanded at New Mole House Police Station until his court appearance at 10am on Wednesday 27 December.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mercadona snaps up old municipal swimming pool site for 'new store' in inland Malaga province town
  2. 2 Malaga province lemon growers consider leaving the fruit on the trees this year due to the pittance they get
  3. 3 Five Dutch and one Brit arrested after man kidnapped and tortured on the Costa del Sol over three-million-euro drug debt
  4. 4 Urgent calls to fix accident blackspot road in Malaga province following ten fatalities this year
  5. 5 These are the best extra virgin olive oils from Malaga province this year
  6. 6 This is how Airbnb is cracking down on people who plan to host New Year's Eve parties in its rental properties
  7. 7 This is the Costa del Sol district that has been demanding a train stop for more than ten years
  8. 8 Man in Spain appeals for help to find his missing car after 'something slipped into drink' at Christmas party
  9. 9 This is the King of Spain's traditional Christmas message in full, in English
  10. 10 Almost 300 assisted deaths were carried out in Spain last year, half the number requested

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad