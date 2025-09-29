Gibraltar literary festival tickets go on sale this week

Wayne Sleep will be one of the headliners at the event.

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced that tickets for the Gibunco International Literary Festival will go on sale on Wednesday 1st October 2025.

Tickets can be purchased online via Buytickets.gi or at the Garrison Library Box Office, Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.

Tickets for individual talks will be priced at £13 for adults and £9 for students and pensioners, with the following exceptions for two headliners, Wayne Sleep OBE and Sir Jeremy Hunt MP. These two events at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for students and pensioners.

David Walliams will be unable to attend the event this November due to other professional commitments.

Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos, said: "The line-up of authors and events is interesting and diverse, and I strongly encourage those who wish to purchase tickets to do so early to avoid disappointment. The Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025 is not to be missed."

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival runs from 10th to 16th November. Guides for the festival are available at the City Hall and John Mackintosh Hall receptions, the Garrison Library Box Office and online: www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.gi from 1st October.

For further information please contact the Festival Director: 20047309 or email: info@culture.gi