Gibraltar issues new coronavirus public health advice for visitors The rules for passengers arriving by air and sea changed today, Friday 18 March, as part of the Covid-19 Exit Strategy

Passengers arriving to Gibraltar by air, as from today (Friday 18 March), are no longer required to complete passenger locator form or take a Covid-19 test on entry into Gibraltar, regardless of their vaccination status. This follows the announcement made by the chief minister on 4 March regarding Gibraltar’s Covid-19 Exit Strategy.

The public health advice has therefore been updated. The authorities stress that if any visitor develops symptoms of Covid 19, they should immediately report them to the Gibraltar Health Authority. If not using a local mobile phone, they should call St Bernard’s Hospital on +350 200 72266 and ask to be put through to the 111 information helpline.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: "Gibraltar continues to experience low-levels of Covid-19 hospitalisations and as such, it is appropriate that related entry restrictions are now removed in line with the wider Exit Strategy. It is important to stress, however, that all visitors in Gibraltar who develop any symptoms associated with Covid-19 should immediately report these to the GHA to arrange testing".