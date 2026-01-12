Gibraltar introduces new digital format for birth, death and civil partnership certificates

SUR in English Monday, 12 January 2026, 10:47 Share

The Department of Immigration and Home Affairs in Gibraltar has announced significant improvements to civil registration certificates, with newly designed digital formats for birth, death and civil partnership certificates coming into effect from today, Monday, 12 January.

The redesign addresses longstanding practical challenges with the territory's civil documentation. Previously, these certificates were printed on non-standard paper that exceeded A4 length, creating difficulties for copying and general document management.

Under the new system, all three certificate types will be printed on standard A4-sized paper, offering improved handling, enhanced legibility and greater convenience for both individuals and institutions requiring certified copies.

Security has been a key consideration in the redesign. The new A4 certificates will incorporate security features within the paper itself, making them significantly harder to forge and ensuring their authenticity.

In a move to facilitate international recognition, the updated certificates will feature section headings translated into French and Spanish alongside English. This trilingual approach is expected to assist foreign authorities in processing Gibraltar's civil documents more efficiently.

The Department of Immigration and Home Affairs indicated that following the successful rollout of these certificates, similar enhancements will be introduced for less frequently issued certificates. This phased approach aims to ensure consistency, usability and security across all civil documentation certifications issued by the department.

The changes represent part of ongoing efforts to modernise Gibraltar's civil registration system and align it with international standards and future requirements.