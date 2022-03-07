Gibraltar increases weight allowance for humanitarian aid parcels being sent to Ukraine Packages under ten kilos can now be sent free of charge from the Main Street post office

It is now possible to send humanitarian aid parcels by post from Gibraltar to Ukraine free of charge if they weigh less than 10 kilos, as the government has now increased the weight limit from the previous five kilos.

People wanting to send aid parcels up to 10 kilos to specific addresses in Ukraine are asked to note that the postal services worldwide are sending mail/packages to Ukraine via Poczta Polska and Slovak Post; at present there is a postal service to the international postal hub in Lviv, inside Ukraine, and onward distribution is made from there.

All packages must have HUMANITARIAN AID in capital letters or ГУМАНИТАРНАЯ ПОМОЩЬ written on them. For customs purposes, the value of private parcels must be indicated as no more than 50 euros.

Since the postal charge for packages up to 5 kilos was waived last week seven shipments have been made from the Main Post Office in Gibraltar.