Gibraltar, history and nature with a view The Rock, so close and yet so different, tells stories that go back as far as the Neanderthals

Gibraltar may be tiny compared to the kilometres of beach along the Costa del Sol, or the rolling hills of inland Andalucía, but don’t let its size keep you away.

The British overseas territory has been fought over by European powers for centuries and its location makes it a fascinating place to learn about history, while lapping up the beautiful southern European sun.

The enclave is most famous for the Rock of Gibraltar, which stands 426 metres high and presents stunning panoramic views of the Spanish coast, the Bay of Algeciras and the Strait of Gibraltar, even across the sea to Morocco.

Also known as Europa Point, it is the southernmost location of Europe, and is considered the gateway to the Mediterranean as it connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean sea.

Made of limestone, the Rock of Gibraltar has been a strategic military base for the British since 1704 when it was captured during the War of the Spanish Succession. There is still a labyrinth of military bunkers and tunnels scattered within and throughout the Rock, making for a fascinating day touring the Rock of Gibraltar.

But first, you have to get up there.

To counter the heat in summer, a cable car is probably the best option. You will be able to find it next to the Botanic Gardens entrance and it takes about six minutes. The tailless monkeys, or Barbary Macaques, that inhabit this area of the Rock will greet you as you step off the cable car at the summit.

From the top of the cable car, it is easy to access many of the Rock’s attractions, including the breathtaking St Michael’s cave and the Great Siege Tunnels - there are helpful signs to guide your route.

If however, you would like to hike up to the top of the Rock instead, then your effort will be rewarded with many fascinating sights along the way.

The path to the Mediterranean Steps begins near the Jew’s Gate, near the entrance to the Upper Rock Nature Reserve. On a clear day you can see across the straight to the mountains on Morocco’s north coast.

The trail starts quite level as you’ll wind along the side of the rock, but then you’ll start to hit points of steep, switchback stairs that bring you closer to the top.

When you reach the top of the trail, you’ll crest the rock at its highest point, near O’Hara’s Battery. From the start of the Mediterranean Steps trail, the route to the top is 1,400 metres which takes about two hours. So perhaps the cable car would be a good option on your way down.

Located 340 metres above sea level is the Skywalk, which sits at a higher elevation than the Shard in London. The Skywalk in Gibraltar offers stunning 360-degree views spanning three countries and two continents and connects the sites within the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, including the thrilling Windsor Suspension Bridge and the famous Apes’ Den via a series of unforgettable footpaths.

On the Rock of Gibraltar you’ll find the Moorish Castle, which was built in 1160. The original castle was destroyed when Spain reconquered the territory between 1309 and 1333. The oldest part of the castle is the Tower of Homage, built in 1333 and still carries battle scars from numerous attacks and sieges over the centuries. In 1540 hundreds of residents found sanctuary inside the tower as Turkish pirates raided the area. Despite being a tourist attraction today, its courtyard served as a functioning prison until 2010.

On the northern face of the rock, and another opportunity to dip into Gibraltar’s rich history is Forbes’ Quarry. During the 19th century, the area was quarried for stones to reinforce the fortress and surrounding battlements. A secret access point to a limestone cave was discovered at the quarry, as well as the skull of an adult female Neanderthal. When Captain Edmund Flint discovered the skull in 1848, it was just the second Neanderthal fossil ever to be discovered.

In the heart of Gibraltar is the National Museum and Moorish Baths. Here there are numerous exhibits that portray the history of the Rock and the people who lived there. The main attraction is the remains of a 14th-century Moorish bathhouse, which you can view from a protective walkway.

Explore the museum garden, an outdoor archaeological exhibition incorporating the 14th-century well, the gallery, which is filled with artefacts from the Great Siege, and the Medieval baths, where you will also find exhibits of artefacts discovered from caves.

A wander through the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens is always worth it and a pleasant way to wind down after a day of sightseeing. You can even visit the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park, home to some of Gibraltar’s fascinating native animals. The park also cares for any animals confiscated by Gibraltar customs and is a refuge for unwanted exotic pets. Within the park are cotton-topped tamarins, which are on loan from international zoos to raise awareness about the endangered species. Head to the lemur room, where a bridge takes you through the centre of their habitat, allowing an up-close experience with these beautiful animals.