Gibraltar health authority announces event to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities

The aim is to offer basic health checks, service information, and opportunities for disabled persons to engage directly with medical professionals

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 15:24

The Gibraltar Health Authority Neurodevelopment and Disability Administrative Office are organising a health fair at St Bernard’s Hospital on 3 December to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

The aim is to offer basic health checks, service information, and opportunities for disabled persons to engage directly with medical professionals.

The event is open to family members, carers and support workers, while the general public is also welcome.

Participants will have access to a wide range of health services and professionals including ophthalmology, physiotherapy, emotional support and nutritional advice. Additionally, there will be opportunities to ask questions about any GHA facilities, to learn about ongoing support and referral pathways, and to try out equipment and communication tools.

An invitation has also been extended to allied health professionals and service providers.

GHA acting director general Lysandra Debono said: “This is an annual opportunity to promote awareness about the needs and well-being of persons with learning and physical disabilities. It takes a great deal of planning and coordination to organise a health fair of this nature and we are delighted that the occupational therapy department has kindly offered to host the event within their premises. It promises to be a great event for all involved.”

