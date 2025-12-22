Gibraltar government's annual donation in lieu of sending official Christmas cards goes to Nazareth House

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 22 December 2025, 15:37 Share

The Government of Gibraltar has made its traditional annual donation to a local charity in lieu of sending official Christmas cards.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, met today with the Bishop of Gibraltar, the Right Reverend Charles Azzopardi, to mark HMGoG's £3,000 Christmas donation to Nazareth House. The meeting took place during the Chief Minister's initial return to the office for a few hours following a brief period of medical leave.

Nazareth House operates a soup kitchen that provides a vital year-round service for community members who struggle to put food on the table. The charity also runs "Father Charlie's Hampers," supporting local families with food and essential items throughout the festive season and into the New Year.

Chief Minister Picardo said: "I am delighted to support the invaluable work of Nazareth House on behalf of the people of Gibraltar, particularly at this time of year when support for the most vulnerable in our community is so important. It was also a pleasure to meet Bishop Azzopardi on my return to the office for a few hours, having been unable to attend his ordination earlier this month due to a brief period of medical leave.

"This donation recognises both the continuity of the work carried out at Nazareth House and its renewed leadership, and I am confident it will make a meaningful difference to those who rely on its services during the festive period and beyond."