Gibraltar Government launches a new podcast to open direct dialogue with the public

The Government of Gibraltar has launched a new podcast series designed to offer the public more direct and conversational access to the work of the public service and key community issues.

The podcast, titled 'Not Another Press Release,' debuts today with a focus on in-depth discussion rather than formal government announcements. Each episode will be structured in two parts: an inward-looking segment examining issues affecting the public sector, and an outward-facing portion aimed at informing and engaging the wider community.

The initiative seeks to provide unfiltered access to the thinking, challenges, and decision-making processes of Gibraltar's leaders and public servants, moving beyond traditional press releases to foster more meaningful dialogue.

Multi-platform availibility

The podcast will be available in both video and audio formats on Spotify and YouTube, with audio-only versions accessible on Apple Podcasts. New episodes will be released every two weeks following the initial launch.

The debut episode, now available, features a one-on-one conversation with the Chief Minister and a roundtable discussion with the Ministry for Equality team behind the Women's Mentorship Programme. A second special episode with Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez is scheduled to air later this week.

Modernising government communication

Anton Calderon, Director of Communications, emphasised the podcast's role in evolving how government communicates with citizens.

"Not Another Press Release reflects the public service's ongoing commitment to modernising communication, listening to public feedback, and finding new ways to engage meaningfully with the community," Calderon said. "This podcast will give us the opportunity to discuss things from a more personal angle, and have the time and the space to dive into big picture conversations and the big questions of our time."

The launch represents part of Gibraltar's broader effort to make government more accessible and transparent to the public through modern communication channels.