Gibraltar gets ready for its National Day celebrations this weekend

Gibraltar is gearing up for its National Day celebrations this Sunday, (10 September).

The annual event commemorates Gibraltar’s first sovereignty referendum in 1967, when Gibraltarian voters were asked whether they wished to become part of Spain or have self-government and continue under British sovereignty.

This year, a group of eighteen members from the British House of Commons and the House of Lords will be in Gibraltar on a working visit and as guests for the celebrations

The day will begin with a children’s fancy dress competition in Casemates Square at 10am followed by live music and dancing. DJ Wayne takes over at 1.30pm and music continues into the night, ending with a fireworks display at 10pm.

There will be some parking restrictions, some roads will be closed and diversions in place during the events.