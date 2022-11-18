Gibraltar gets in the mood with double Christmas lights switch-on plans The atmosphere is decidedly festive around the Rock and is about to become even more so with two important events in the calendar

Christmas is coming and Gibraltar will be switching on its illuminations as part of a Festival of Lights in John Mackintosh Square beginning at 6.15pm today Friday 18 December. Drivers should be aware that some roads will be closed during this event, and parking restrictions are already in force at the unloading bay and taxi rank in John Mackintosh Square.

John Mackintosh Square South Road at its junction with Line Wall Road will be closed to all vehicles between 5.30pm and 8.30pm Friday, and access to Governor's Street and Cornwall's Lane will be via Line Wall Road, Corral Road, Fish Market Road and Engineer Lane. Traffic diversion signs will be in place.

Meanwhile, Ocean Village has announced its plans for a Disney Magic Christmas, kicking off with a Free Lighting Event on Thursday 1 December.

From 4pm there will be live music at Café Fresco, and at 5pm St Anne's Upper Primary School Choir will be singing carols. Then at 5.30 the Disney Magic Hide n' Seek will begin at Café Fresco and take place around Ocean Village in the company of Tinkerbell, Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck and Goofy. Tickets for the Hide n' Seek cost £5 per child and proceeds will be donated to GBC Open Day. After their exertions, all the children who took part are invited to a delicious complimentary drink of hot chocolate.

At 6.45pm it will be time for more live music with Luana Maio and the Christmas lights will be switched on, and from 7pm the atmosphere will be even more festive with music, street food, mulled wine and mince pies.

For more information and to book for the Disney Magic Hide n' Seek, please email disneymagic@oceanvillage.gi