Gibraltar Finance Centre to host major job fair for students

The Gibraltar Finance Centre will welcome students from across the territory to a comprehensive careers fair next month, offering direct access to leading employers in the financial and professional services sectors.

Scheduled for Monday, 8 September from 9.30am to 12.30pm, at the Aurora Ballroom in the Sunborn Hotel, the event will be officially opened by the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, The Hon Nigel Feetham KC MP.

The free-to-attend fair requires no advance registration and will showcase career opportunities across multiple industries, including insurance, banking, accountancy, law, funds management, pensions, fintech, and gaming. Students will have the opportunity to meet directly with industry representatives, learn about internship programmes, and explore graduate employment prospects.

"This careers fair reflects our commitment to investing in Gibraltar's future," Minister Feetham said. "It is vital that we give our students access to the knowledge, connections and opportunities that will help them thrive in an increasingly competitive world. I encourage all young people to take advantage of this event and begin shaping the careers they aspire to."

Beyond job opportunities, the fair aims to help students understand employer expectations and build professional networks within Gibraltar's thriving financial services community. Light refreshments will be available throughout the event.

The careers fair forms part of the Government's broader strategy to develop local talent and strengthen Gibraltar's position as a leading financial services hub. The initiative seeks to connect emerging talent with established industry players while supporting the territory's continued economic growth.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Justice, Trade and Industry of HM Government of Gibraltar as part of ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between education and industry in the territory's key economic sectors.