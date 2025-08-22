Gibraltar customs boat rescues stricken vessel off Europa Point
The small vessel had lost engine power and was drifting towards the rocks
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 22 August 2025, 13:25
At about 7.15am on Thursday morning, HM Customs in Gibraltar received a a distress call reporting a local vessel that had lost engine power and was drifting uncontrlolled towards the rocks at Europa Point.
HMS Sentinel was immediately deployed and found the stricken vessel only metres from the rocks. The individuals onboard were attempting to row using makeshift oars agaist a strong westerley and rough seas.
HM Customs officers were able to secure the vessel and tow it back safely to Small Boats Marina.
