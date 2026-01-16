Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar college launches level 2 maths qualification for private candidates

The TQUK Functional Skills exam offers an alternative pathway to GCSE Mathematics

SUR in English

Friday, 16 January 2026, 13:23

Gibraltar College has announced it will offer private candidates the opportunity to sit the TQUK Level 2 Functional Skills Mathematics exam, providing an alternative route to achieving a nationally recognised qualification.

The exam will be available in March and May 2026, offering members of the community a new option alongside the existing GCSE Mathematics qualification already provided by the college.

A pass in the Level 2 Functional Skills Mathematics is widely considered equivalent to a GCSE Grade 4-broadly comparable to a C grade under the previous grading system-and is recognised by many employers and further education institutions as meeting their mathematics requirements.

The examination consists of a single two-hour paper, divided into a 30-minute non-calculator section followed by a 90-minute calculator section.

Registration for the first sitting, scheduled for Friday, 6 March 2026, is now open and will close on Monday, 2 February 2. The exam fee is £45, and candidates can register through the Gibraltar College website at https://www.gibraltarcollege.org/examination/registration-forms-fees.

Additional exam sittings will be held in May 2026, with registration opening through the same online portal in due course.

Prospective candidates seeking further information can contact Gibraltar College at 200 71048 or by email at exams@gibraltarcollege.org.

The new offering is expected to benefit individuals looking to improve their mathematical qualifications for employment or further study, particularly those who may find the functional skills format more suitable than traditional GCSE examinations.

