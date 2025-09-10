Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
History

Gibraltar celebrates its National Day with a public holiday

The 10 September date marks the Rock's first sovereignty referendum held in 1967, when Gibraltarians were asked to choose between transferring to Spanish sovereignty or continuing under British sovereignty with self-governing institutions

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 13:49

Gibraltar National Day, celebrated every year on 10 September, is the official national day of the British overseas territory. This date honours the Rock's first sovereignty referendum held in 1967, when Gibraltarian citizens were asked to choose between transferring to Spanish sovereignty or continuing under British sovereignty with self-governing institutions.

The Gibraltar National Day celebration has grown significantly since its inception, reflecting the territory's strong commitment to self-determination. The first time the event was held proved so popular that the crowds of people exceeded the capacity of John Mackintosh Square, prompting government intervention to help organise future celebrations. Recognising the event's importance in supporting Gibraltar's long-standing campaign for self-determination at the United Nations since 1963, authorities declared 10 September a public holiday. As attendance continued to grow, organisers relocated the festivities to the larger Grand Casemates Square in 1993, before moving to the even more spacious Naval Ground in 1998 to accommodate the crowds.

This year, in his speech, the prime minister, Fabian Picardo emphasised Gibraltar's permanent commitment to remaining British, declaring it an integral part of the British family that will never change. He highlighted the territory's right to self-determination as a choice to stay British forever, describing the bond with Britain as unbreakable. The Prime Minister celebrated achieving a deal with the EU alongside Britain that preserves Gibraltar's sovereignty without compromise.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol air show draws the crowds despite the cloud and rain, in photos and video
  2. 2 Young man suffers multiple injuries after horrific roundabout crash on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Police manhunt for person who fled scene after high-end car stolen in Belgium was located on Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town cracks down on abandoned cars and vans with threat of fines from 751 to 3,000 euros
  5. 5 Costa del Sol castle to be restored and opened as a museum, thanks to EU funds
  6. 6 Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich pull out of Davis Cup tennis clash in Marbella
  7. 7 Dream start goes to waste as Malaga CF forced to settle for a draw in Andalusian derby
  8. 8 Torremolinos launches wide-ranging programme of sports activities in lead up to San Miguel fair
  9. 9 More than 100 guests enjoy successful La Cala de Mijas Lions charity event
  10. 10 Gibraltar celebrates its National Day with a public holiday

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar celebrates its National Day with a public holiday

Gibraltar celebrates its National Day with a public holiday