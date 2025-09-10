Gibraltar celebrates its National Day with a public holiday

SUR in English Gibraltar Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 13:49 Share

Gibraltar National Day, celebrated every year on 10 September, is the official national day of the British overseas territory. This date honours the Rock's first sovereignty referendum held in 1967, when Gibraltarian citizens were asked to choose between transferring to Spanish sovereignty or continuing under British sovereignty with self-governing institutions.

The Gibraltar National Day celebration has grown significantly since its inception, reflecting the territory's strong commitment to self-determination. The first time the event was held proved so popular that the crowds of people exceeded the capacity of John Mackintosh Square, prompting government intervention to help organise future celebrations. Recognising the event's importance in supporting Gibraltar's long-standing campaign for self-determination at the United Nations since 1963, authorities declared 10 September a public holiday. As attendance continued to grow, organisers relocated the festivities to the larger Grand Casemates Square in 1993, before moving to the even more spacious Naval Ground in 1998 to accommodate the crowds.

This year, in his speech, the prime minister, Fabian Picardo emphasised Gibraltar's permanent commitment to remaining British, declaring it an integral part of the British family that will never change. He highlighted the territory's right to self-determination as a choice to stay British forever, describing the bond with Britain as unbreakable. The Prime Minister celebrated achieving a deal with the EU alongside Britain that preserves Gibraltar's sovereignty without compromise.