Gibraltar celebrates its leading women at the annual Rock The Rock Gala

More than 150 guests gathered at the Sunborn Yacht Hotel for the 2026 Ladies That Rock The Rock Gala Dinner, the annual event celebrating the achievements of women across Gibraltar's community, business and public life.

Organised by businesswoman and author Ayelet Mamo Shay, the evening carried a West End musicals theme, creating a theatrical atmosphere from the moment guests arrived. A signature green cocktail inspired by Wicked set the tone, with the programme unfolding through acts drawn from productions including Mamma Mia, The Wizard of Oz, Matilda and Oliver!

Entertainment throughout the night included a live performance by mentalist Bradley, a dance performance and appearances by The Masks performers, alongside a photo booth, raffles and free professional massages. A specially composed jingle celebrating the Ladies That Rock The Rock initiative was also performed during the evening.

Minister for Equality Christian Santos and Deputy Governor Marc Holland were among the distinguished guests, both participating in the awards ceremony hosted by Chloe Loddo, which honoured women whose work has made a significant impact across Gibraltar. The evening closed with a panel discussion in which several award recipients shared reflections on leadership, perseverance and community engagement.

Organiser Ayelet Mamo Shay said: "The purpose of the Ladies That Rock The Rock Awards is not only to honour the incredible women who are making a difference in our community today, but also to inspire the next generation. When young girls and young women see role models from their own community being recognised for their achievements, leadership and dedication, it sends a powerful message that they too can pursue their ambitions and make a meaningful impact.

"Recognition plays a very important role in encouraging positive contribution. When we take the time to highlight the achievements of individuals who are giving back to our community, it motivates others to follow in their footsteps and continue doing good work. These awards are therefore not just about one evening of celebration - they are about creating a culture where the achievements of women are visible, valued and celebrated across Gibraltar."

The event was supported by a number of local sponsors and partners including Anglo Hispano, Rettso, Sugar Sweet and the Sunborn Gibraltar team.