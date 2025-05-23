Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels. Europa Press
Gibraltar agreement &#039;not far off&#039; as EU and UK accelerate negotiations
Post Brexit treaty

Gibraltar agreement 'not far off' as EU and UK accelerate negotiations

While the issue of Gibraltar was not formally on the summit agenda, it was discussed bilaterally between European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Europa Press

Gibraltar.

Friday, 23 May 2025, 11:24

Negotiations over Gibraltar's post-Brexit status have gained renewed momentum following last Monday's EU-UK summit in London, the first since the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

While the issue of Gibraltar was not formally on the summit agenda, it was discussed bilaterally between European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Šefčovič emphasised that the teams have been working tirelessly and that the current momentum must be used to successfully conclude the talks.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, who met Šefčovič in Brussels during an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, stressed that both sides are fully committed to reaching an agreement. He reiterated Spain's strong political will to close a deal that would complete the EU-UK relationship, while making clear that Spain's position on sovereignty remains unchanged.

EU sources noted that recent meetings with Lammy and Albares served to take political stock of progress, with negotiations ongoing at the technical level. Although no date has been set for a new political round, the EU remains focused on achieving a deal that ensures legal certainty and stability for citizens on both sides of the border.

At the conclusion of the London summit, European Council President António Costa suggested that an agreement was "not far off" - a sentiment echoed by Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who said that the deal was "extremely close" and that notable progress had been made in recent months. Both Šefčovič and Albares have characterised recent developments as positive and moving in the right direction.

Despite delays since the last formal round of political talks in September 2024, ongoing technical discussions - most recently in Madrid in early May - reflect continued efforts to resolve outstanding issues and finalise a long-awaited agreement.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  2. 2 Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
  3. 3 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  4. 4 Marbella nationalities summit focuses on elderly community
  5. 5 Woman dies in Gibraltar after falling from window
  6. 6 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  7. 7 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town halls study use of seawater for beach footbaths
  9. 9 Why renting a car at Malaga airport is key to exploring the province
  10. 10 Eastern Costa del Sol town to host international telehealth conference

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar agreement 'not far off' as EU and UK accelerate negotiations