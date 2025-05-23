Gibraltar agreement 'not far off' as EU and UK accelerate negotiations

Europa Press Gibraltar. Friday, 23 May 2025, 11:24 Compartir

Negotiations over Gibraltar's post-Brexit status have gained renewed momentum following last Monday's EU-UK summit in London, the first since the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

While the issue of Gibraltar was not formally on the summit agenda, it was discussed bilaterally between European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Šefčovič emphasised that the teams have been working tirelessly and that the current momentum must be used to successfully conclude the talks.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, who met Šefčovič in Brussels during an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, stressed that both sides are fully committed to reaching an agreement. He reiterated Spain's strong political will to close a deal that would complete the EU-UK relationship, while making clear that Spain's position on sovereignty remains unchanged.

EU sources noted that recent meetings with Lammy and Albares served to take political stock of progress, with negotiations ongoing at the technical level. Although no date has been set for a new political round, the EU remains focused on achieving a deal that ensures legal certainty and stability for citizens on both sides of the border.

At the conclusion of the London summit, European Council President António Costa suggested that an agreement was "not far off" - a sentiment echoed by Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who said that the deal was "extremely close" and that notable progress had been made in recent months. Both Šefčovič and Albares have characterised recent developments as positive and moving in the right direction.

Despite delays since the last formal round of political talks in September 2024, ongoing technical discussions - most recently in Madrid in early May - reflect continued efforts to resolve outstanding issues and finalise a long-awaited agreement.