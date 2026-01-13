Gibraltar achieves historic milestone with first organ donation

SUR in English Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 11:45 Share

The Gibraltar Health Authority has successfully carried out its first-ever organ donation procedure, Health Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez confirmed, marking a historic achievement for the territory's healthcare system.

The landmark procedure took place at St Bernard's Hospital last week following the passing of Juan Jesus Vecino, known locally as "Susi". The GHA has expressed profound gratitude to Mr Vecino and his family for their selfless decision to donate his organs during their time of grief.

The donation was facilitated through collaboration between local GHA clinicians and a specialist transplant team from the UK. The procedure forms part of a formal pathway established between the GHA and NHS Blood and Transplant under Gibraltar's reciprocal healthcare arrangements, which also guarantee Gibraltarians access to organ transplantation services within the NHS.

Following the successful retrieval of organs at St Bernard's Hospital, they were transported under blue light escort to the airport before being flown to the UK for transplantation. The organs are expected to save and transform multiple lives.

The GHA is now working to establish permanent capacity to carry out future organ donations locally.

Minister Arias-Vasquez praised the GHA team involved in the procedure and personally extended her condolences to the Vecino family. "In the midst of unimaginable loss, they made a decision of profound generosity that will now go on to save and transform lives," she said.

As a lasting tribute, the GHA will install a commemorative plaque in Susi's memory at the hospital in the coming weeks to honour Gibraltar's first organ donor.

Health authorities are encouraging the public to register their organ donation decisions on the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk/register-your-decision and to discuss their wishes with family members. A single donor can save or improve up to nine lives and registration takes just two minutes.