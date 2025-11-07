Gibraltar Academy of Dance celebrates student excellence at annual awards ceremony

Some of the dance students with their awards with education minister John Cortes at the back.

Minister for Education John Cortes attended the Gibraltar Academy of Dance awards ceremony at the Arts Centre this week, where he presented certificates and awards to students whose achievements spanned multiple age groups and skill levels.

The event, which recognised a large number of children and young people, was hosted by the academy's director, Paulette Finlayson. She welcomed dancers, parents and guests whilst emphasising the value of dance in acknowledging the performers' accomplishments. A video showcasing the academy's work highlighted the contributions of both teachers and students.

Royal Academy of Dance certificates were awarded to students from Pre-Primary through to Grade 6, with recipients ranging from 6 to 17 years old. All students achieved either highly commended or distinctions, with marks between 70 and 85 out of 100.

The minister also presented special awards to outstanding performers. Sienna Rodriguez Wahnon received the Christina Yome Award for Best Infant Progress, whilst Anna Bonfante won the Alfred Ramirez Award for Best Junior Progress. Lucia Garcia was recognised with the Jennifer Psaila Award for Best Senior Progress.

Performance awards went to Lily Buhagiar (Adrian Galliano Award for Best Infant Performer), Alexa Garcia (Amanda Maxwell Award for Best Junior Performer), and Ana Scott Miles (Mario Finlayson Award for Best Senior Performer). Maiah Llanelo received the Mario Arroyo Best Student Award, and Sahara Dyer was presented with the Paulette Finlayson Most Promising Dancer Award.

In his address to students, teachers, families and guests, Cortes congratulated the Academy on four decades of work and success, stressing the value of dance in the development of young people.