GEMA gallery to host open day celebrating 10th anniversary

Modern art venue closes temporarily ahead of special event and new exhibition launch

SUR in English

Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 10:20

The Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art (GEMA) will mark a decade since opening its doors with a special open day featuring a new exhibition, Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced.

The public is invited to attend the celebration at the Montagu Bastion gallery on Tuesday, 27 January, from 10am to 4pm. The event will showcase a new exhibition while commemorating ten years of modern art in Gibraltar.

To allow for the preparations ahead of the anniversary celebrations, GEMA will be closed to the public with immediate effect until Monday, 26 January inclusive.

The gallery, which has become a fixture of Gibraltar's cultural landscape since its opening in 2015, regularly hosts contemporary art exhibitions and has played a key role in promoting local and international artists.

People interested in attending the open day or needing additional information can contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 200 75669 or by email at info@culture.gi

