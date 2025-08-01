Francis Avellano: an ambassador for assisted travel

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 1 August 2025, 09:37 Share

Francis Avellano was rewarded for his dedicated service as a member of the assisted travel team at Gibraltar International Airport. Minister for equality, employment, culture and tourism, Christian Santos, formally recognised Francis' hard work on 23 July.

Since joining the team in 2018, Francis has received many commendations from passengers reflecting his warmth, reliability and willingness to go the extra mile to help customers.

This success story is not just a personal one - it's also an example of the value of the Supported Employment Programme. The programme has placed over 100 individuals in employment across Gibraltar and proves that the right support can make a world of difference. Francis has hidden disabilities and the recognition of his work proves that individuals of all abilities can thrive in meaningful roles.

Airport Manager, Mr. Terence Lopez, said: "Francis is an important member of our very busy Assisted Travel Team, who has recently received a whole series of commendations from passengers directly related to the service he provides. He is clearly a natural at what he does, has a permanent smile on his face, and is always eager to help. He’s also known to show his initiative within the constraints of his job. Gibraltar Airport is a community airport, and it’s only right that we reflect the diversity in our community in our workforce. Francis is the perfect example of how someone with hidden disabilities can carry out an important role and excel at it when given the right opportunity. He has achieved more than expected and has become a bit of an ambassador through his efforts. It is only right and correct that he be recognised for this."

Minister Christian Santos GMD MP, said: "On behalf of the Ministry of employment, as well as the Supported Employment Programme, we would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Francis. He is a true tourism ambassador, whose warmth, reliability and dedication represent the very best of Gibraltar to all who pass through our airport.

"His success highlights the critical importance of the Supported Employment Programme in empowering candidates and promoting inclusive workforce opportunities. We celebrate Francis Avellano’s achievements and remain committed to fostering a supportive environment where all individuals can thrive and contribute meaningfully to our community."