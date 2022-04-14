Fourth doses of the Covid-19 vaccine now available to all age groups in Gibraltar The GHA currently has approximately 4,500 doses in storage, and they are due to expire at the end of June

The Gibraltar Health Authority is offering a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to all age groups, following its successful rollout of this fourth jab to the over-60s and those at high risk from the coronavirus.

The GHA says the Director of Public Health has not identified any safety concerns related to the rollout of fourth doses to the remainder of the population who wish to have one.

Although infection in the under-60s is not currently resulting in significant disease, a fourth dose may give added protection over and above that offered by the booster (third dose). Vaccine clinics are operational Monday–Friday, from 2pm to 8pm, except on public holidays. A further clinic is scheduled for Saturday 23rd April from 8am to 8pm, by prior appointment.