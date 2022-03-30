Four charged with attempted kidnapping in Gibraltar The three men in their twenties and a male aged 17 are alleged to have forced a 13-year-old boy into the back of a car against his will

Three men and a juvenile from Gibraltar are to appear before the Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, 31 March, after being jointly charged with kidnapping. Gino Robba, 23, of Catalan Bay, Joseph Macias, 22, of Tank Ramp, Liam Lima, 24, of Glacis Estate, and a 17-year-old boy were charged by the Royal Gibraltar Police on Wednesday afternoon.

They were arrested following an alleged incident at about 8.50pm on Monday (28 March) where a 13-year-old boy was forced into the rear of a vehicle against his will in Glacis Estate. The defendants are said to have driven the juvenile to Devil’s Tower Road, whilst subjecting him to threats of violence. He was then returned to a family member in Glacis Estate, who reported the incident to the police. An investigation was then launched by the force’s Crime, Security & Protective Services Division.

A number of search warrants were then executed by detectives at several addresses and the defendants were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping. After being interviewed and charged, they were released on bail with conditions. A spokesman for the RGP has stressed that this was an isolated incident and there is no need for members of the public to be alarmed.