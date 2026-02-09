Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Former prison staff return to the Moorish Castle

A group from the Retired Prison Officers Association was invited to visit the recent works that have transformed the prison's 'Old Military Yard' to its original appearance

SUR in English

Monday, 9 February 2026, 12:20

Former prison officers returned to the old prison at the Moorish Castle.

The visit was organised by Professor Clive Finlayson of the Gibraltar National Museum. The officers were shown round the castle and the works being carried out by Fortress Attractions Ltd (FAL) under the supervision of the Gibraltar National Museum were explained.

Professor Finlayson said that: "It was a wonderful opportunity to show the works to those who had spent a large part of their working life here. It was a special moment that brought the site back to life. I have received a lot of help, especially from former Prison Superintendent Mr Gareth Coom, with regards to the recent history of the prison, including many anecdotes and details which could have easily been lost. I am also grateful to the current Superintendent Mr Nigel Gaetto for presenting the museum with historical artefacts which are of great heritage importance and interest. It will all add value to the site when it opens to the public."

Commenting on the visit, Mr Coom said: "A group from the Retired Prison Officers Association was invited to visit the outstanding works that have transformed the prison's 'Old Military Yard' to its original appearance. The walk brought back many memories of laughter amongst colleagues, difficult times and, personally, of friends and family members who worked there for many years but unfortunately are no longer with us. Our sincere thanks to Dr Clive Finlayson and the museum for arranging this."

