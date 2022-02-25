First week of Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11 "off to a flying start" In this bespoke campaign for Gibraltar children receive a lower dose in the form of two injections three weeks apart

The Covid vaccination campaign for children aged five to eleven "got off to a flying start" in Gibraltar this week, says the Health Authority. The children's vaccine consists of two special paediatric doses, which are a more dilute version of the Pfizer vaccine, and they are given 21 days apart.

The Director of Public Health has recommended this bespoke vaccine programme for Gibraltar to try to reduce the amount of virus still circulating in the community, and the chances of spread to those most vulnerable. Some children are missing school as a result of testing positive for COVID-19. Whilst symptoms are usually mild in the 5-11 year old age group, children can carry the virus and pass this onto household and social contacts. This is a specific consideration for Gibraltar, which has a very close-knit community and intergenerational households.

The GHA Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan, says he strongly encourages all parents of children aged 5-11 to review the evidence and bring their children forward for vaccination against COVID-19.

"The global data shows that the special paediatric doses are safe for young children, protect them from contracting the virus themselves and prevent them from passing it on to vulnerable relatives. This is especially important in Gibraltar where children have frequent and prolonged contact with their grandparents. I'd like to sincerely thank all the hard working staff across the GHA who are taking on extra hours and responsibilities over and above their regular shifts in order to continue to deliver Gibraltar's world-class COVID-19 vaccination programme," he said this week.