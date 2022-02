The exhibition of works by artists from Kitchen Studios in Gibraltar and others in Spain officially opened at the Casa de Cultura in La Línea last Friday and will continue until 27 March. It can be seen every day from 10am to 2pm and also from 4.30pm to 9pm on weekdays. The mayor of La Línea, Juan Franco, and Gibraltar's Minister of Culture, Dr John Cortes were there for the inauguration, which was very well attended.