Events lined up to mark landmark anniversary of John Mackintosh Hall in Gibraltar

Friday, 15 March 2024, 16:48
Several events are planned to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the Rock's John Mackintosh Hall.
Gibraltar Culture Services has announced a creative writing course by Gabriel Moreno will take place in the hall on 13 April at 10am. There will also be a talk on the siting of the hall in its present location by local historian and author Richard Garcia on 17 April, 5pm.
Admission to both events is free.
