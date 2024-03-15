Events lined up to mark landmark anniversary of John Mackintosh Hall in Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 15 March 2024, 16:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

Several events are planned to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the Rock's John Mackintosh Hall.

Gibraltar Culture Services has announced a creative writing course by Gabriel Moreno will take place in the hall on 13 April at 10am. There will also be a talk on the siting of the hall in its present location by local historian and author Richard Garcia on 17 April, 5pm.

Admission to both events is free.