Richard Garcia will be giving an illustrated talk. SUR
Events lined up to mark landmark anniversary of John Mackintosh Hall in Gibraltar
Diamond jubilee

Events lined up to mark landmark anniversary of John Mackintosh Hall in Gibraltar

Among them, there will be a talk on the siting of the hall in its present location by local historian and author Richard Garcia

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 15 March 2024, 16:48

Several events are planned to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the Rock's John Mackintosh Hall.

Gibraltar Culture Services has announced a creative writing course by Gabriel Moreno will take place in the hall on 13 April at 10am. There will also be a talk on the siting of the hall in its present location by local historian and author Richard Garcia on 17 April, 5pm.

Admission to both events is free.

