HM Customs in Gibraltar seizes 40 kilos of cannabis in territorial waters

HM Customs Marine Section intercepted a significant drug shipment during a routine patrol in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters last week, recovering approximately 40 kilograms of cannabis.

The package was discovered by the crew of HMC Sentinel approximately three nautical miles south of Europa Point on 30 August. Following the recovery operation, the suspicious package was transported ashore for detailed inspection, where customs officials confirmed the contents to be cannabis.

The seizure represents the latest success in HM Customs' ongoing maritime enforcement operations designed to protect Gibraltar's borders and territorial waters from illicit activity.

"Routine maritime patrols, conducted both day and night, form a vital part of our ongoing enforcement strategy to prevent, detect, and deter illicit activity," a customs spokesperson said.

HM Customs maintains a regular presence in territorial waters as part of comprehensive border protection measures.

No arrests have yet been announced in connection with the seizure, although the investigation remains ongoing.