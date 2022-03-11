Covid rules change for air and sea arrivals on 18 March The Gibraltar government detailed the reduction in restrictions as part of it Exit Strategy plan

The Gibraltar government last week gave details of its further Exit Strategy plan for a phased reduction of the existing restrictions in relation to Covid-19.

Under this plan, from next Friday, 18 March, people arriving in Gibraltar by air or sea will no longer have to do a Covid test and passengers flying into Gibraltar airport will not have to fill in a passenger locator form from the same date.

However, the police are warning that they will not be turning a blind eye to anyone who decides not to comply with the existing rules before the date they are due to change.

" It is important to stress that, between now and 18 March, it will still be necessary for Passenger Locator Forms to be submitted by everyone entering Gibraltar via Gibraltar International Airport. Furthermore, it will still be necessary for these passengers to have a Covid test on the day of their arrival. Failure to do so may result in a £300 Fixed Penalty Notice for each untested passenger," said the Royal Gibraltar Police in a statement issued to the press.