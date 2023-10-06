Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

John Cortes with Professor Laura Wright. SUR
Continuing the use of Llanito language

SUR in English

Friday, 6 October 2023, 17:22

Caretaker Minister for Culture John Cortes recently met with Professor Laura Wright of Cambridge University to discuss the ongoing research into the Llanito language, a form of Andalusian Spanish mixed with English which is still spoken in Gibraltar. "The Government is fully committed to this research and to ensuring the continuing use of Llanito throughout our community," he said.

