Continuing the use of Llanito language

Friday, 6 October 2023, 17:22
Caretaker Minister for Culture John Cortes recently met with Professor Laura Wright of Cambridge University to discuss the ongoing research into the Llanito language, a form of Andalusian Spanish mixed with English which is still spoken in Gibraltar. "The Government is fully committed to this research and to ensuring the continuing use of Llanito throughout our community," he said.
