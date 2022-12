Communications failure affects flights A problem between air traffic control in Gibraltar and Seville caused flights to be diverted

D.B. Some flights to and from Gibraltar were diverted to Malaga on Wednesday and Thursday this week, not because of bad weather but due to a communications failure between the air traffic control centre and its counterpart in Seville. British Airways and easyJet flights were affected.

The Ministry of Defence said the problem was on the Spanish side and urgent efforts were being made to resolve it.