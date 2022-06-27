Ask For Clive scheme introduced in Gibraltar to prevent LGBT discrimination About a dozen businesses immediately signed up to the scheme and are displaying the sticker, and the police hope many more will do the same

A scheme that aims to create a more welcoming environment for the LGBT community is being rolled out across Gibraltar by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

“Ask for Clive” is a UK-based charity that puts large stickers in a visible location in venues such as pubs, bars, restaurants, gyms and hairdressers to promote inclusion and to let people know that discrimination will not be tolerated in that establishment.

So far, more than a dozen local venues including bars, supermarkets, restaurants and hotels have signed up and are already displaying the stickers on their premises– and it’s hoped many more will follow suit.

Allan Bartram, the RGP’s LGBT Liaison Officer, said: “Should a customer see or encounter any form of abuse on the premises they can speak to a member of staff who may resolve the issue in-house or contact police on their behalf.”

Allan added that people can still report any hate incidents to the RGP via the Control Room on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report-online.

The “Ask for Clive” charity was founded in 2019 in response to the rise in homophobic and transphobic incidents in the UK.

For more information visit https://askforclive.com