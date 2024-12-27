Clean Up The World event hosted by Gibraltar mayor

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marking 20 years of the environmental campaign, Carmen Gomez emphasised the commitment of the volunteers

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 27 December 2024, 15:10

Gibraltar's mayor, Carmen Gomez, recently hosted a reception to celebrate 20 years of the Clean up the World campaign. In her speech she emphasised the commitment of the volunteers and thanked everyone who has been involved in the project over the years.

The event was attended by over 50 guests, from all sectors, who have contributed to the Clean up the World over the years.

