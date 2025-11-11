Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Business

Chubb celebrates quarter century of excellence in Gibraltar's insurance market

Leading insurer hosts appreciation event for key partners, recognising 25 years of local contribution and employee milestone

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 14:54

Chubb European Group Gibraltar marked 25 years of service to Gibraltar's insurance industry with a special Key Partner Market Appreciation Event on Wednesday, 5 November, bringing together prominent figures from across the sector.

The reception, held at Chubb's Gibraltar offices, welcomed leading brokers, litigators, and loss adjusters from the local insurance community to celebrate the company's longstanding commitment to partnership, excellence, and market development in the territory.

Nigel Feetham, Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, attended the event and addressed guests, emphasising the importance of strong relationships in Gibraltar's insurance sector.

"Gibraltar's insurance market thrives on strong relationships. Events like these reinforce our shared commitment to innovation, integrity, and service excellence," Minister Feetham said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Torremolinos offer only bright spark as Malaga province sides suffer in Primera RFEF
  2. 2 Handcrafted poppy displays honour those who served during Remembrance Day across Gibraltar
  3. 3 Fuengirola half marathon attracts record number of runners once again
  4. 4 Co-housing project for retirees opens on eastern Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Last-gasp equaliser sparks fan fury as Malaga CF throw away victory yet again
  6. 6 Jelle Geens defends Ironman 70.3 world title in dramatic Marbella finish
  7. 7 Marbella amputee surfer wins world title to complete historic treble
  8. 8 Charity fashion show in Marbella to help baby Jay receive sight-saving surgery
  9. 9 New Pickleball Pro Tour champions crowned at Mijas Open
  10. 10 Minister represents Gibraltar at Remembrance Sunday service in Morocco

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Chubb celebrates quarter century of excellence in Gibraltar's insurance market

Chubb celebrates quarter century of excellence in Gibraltar&#039;s insurance market