Chubb celebrates quarter century of excellence in Gibraltar's insurance market

Chubb European Group Gibraltar marked 25 years of service to Gibraltar's insurance industry with a special Key Partner Market Appreciation Event on Wednesday, 5 November, bringing together prominent figures from across the sector.

The reception, held at Chubb's Gibraltar offices, welcomed leading brokers, litigators, and loss adjusters from the local insurance community to celebrate the company's longstanding commitment to partnership, excellence, and market development in the territory.

Nigel Feetham, Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, attended the event and addressed guests, emphasising the importance of strong relationships in Gibraltar's insurance sector.

"Gibraltar's insurance market thrives on strong relationships. Events like these reinforce our shared commitment to innovation, integrity, and service excellence," Minister Feetham said.