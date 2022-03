Change made to Gibraltar museum lecture series Professor Clive Finlayson's talk on ancient history has been postponed to April

Professor Clive Finlayson's talk this week as part of the Gibraltar National Museum Lecture Series had to be postponed and will now be on 12 April, at the John Mackintosh Hall at 7pm.

It is titled 'From the Pillars of Heracles to Jebel Tarik: Gibraltar from 800 BCE to 1462 CE'.

The rest of the series will continue as planned, with Dr Keith Bensusan's talk on seabirds on 21 April and Professor Geraldine Finlayson's Tales from the Museum on 26 May.