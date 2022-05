A Celebration of Opera on Wednesday evening Soprano Cellia Costea and tenor Enrique Ferrer will sing to the tune of Ugo D'Orazio's piano

A date to note in the diary for opera lovers: A Celebration of Opera will be held in the Convent ballroom on Wednesday 18 May at 8pm, featuring soprano Cellia Costea, tenor Enrique Ferrer and pianist Ugo D'Orazio.

Tickets cost ₤22 (₤10 for pensioners and students) and are available from www.buytickets.gi or the John Mackintosh Hall reception.