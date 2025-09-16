Calpe Conference to explore Gibraltar's strategic role in global conflicts

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 10:00 | Updated 10:08h. Share

The 29th annual Calpe Conference will begin Thursday, 18 September at the Second World War Tunnels site at Hay's Level, and be officially launched by Professor John Cortes at 9am.

This year's three-day conference focuses on "Gibraltar in the Second World War and in other global conflicts: the importance of geography," bringing together international scholars from Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, Spain, Malta, Israel and the United States.

Day one: Ancient to early modern conflicts

The opening day examines Gibraltar's involvement in conflicts spanning centuries, beginning with the Greek-Carthaginian-Roman conflicts between the 9th and 2nd centuries BCE, which culminated in the end of activities at the Sanctuary in Calpe, the northern Pillar of Herakles.

Presentations will cover the invasion and conquest of Hispania and the growth of al-Andalus following Tarik's landing in Gibraltar in 711 CE, including newly published research revealing connections to significant climate change of the period.

The day will also explore Gibraltar's strategic importance during the 14th century Gibraltar Crusade and Battle for the Strait, highlighting the role of the castle and its massive tower. Sessions will progress through the early British period, including the Great Siege (1779-83) and Nelson's time in Gibraltar during the Napoleonic wars, concluding with the construction of the dockyard.

Colonel Jason Musteen (retired) from the United States Military Academy at West Point, author of "Nelson's Refuge: Gibraltar in the Age of Napoleon," will present during this session. Christian Wright will conclude the day with an account of recent works carried out at Hay's Level.

Days two and three: World War II focus

The remaining days concentrate on the Second World War while including Gibraltar's role during the Spanish Civil War, presented by Dr. Gareth Stockey.

Featured presentations include "Operation Felix and beyond: The Axis powers and Gibraltar in the Second World War" by Professor Matthias Strohn, Head of Historical Analysis at the Centre for Historical Analysis and Conflict Research (CHACR), the British Army's strategic think tank.

Comparative perspectives will be offered by Gianluca Giorgio Falzon of the University of Malta discussing Gibraltar and Malta and Professor Mina Weinstein-Evron of Haifa University examining the conflict from the eastern Mediterranean perspective.

Former archivist Thomas Finlayson, author of "The Fortress Came First: Story of the Civilian Population of Gibraltar During the Second World War," will address the wartime evacuation.

The conference concludes with presentations from renowned scholars Geoffrey Plank on "The Second World War, the Strait of Gibraltar and decolonisation around the world," and Oxford Professor Yasmin Khan on "Gibraltar as an imperial nexus in the Second World War: a social history."

Registration

Free registration for residents remains available through the Gibraltar National Museum website: https://www.gibmuseum.gi/news/calpe-2025