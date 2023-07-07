Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The sections of the hull. SUR
Both sections of the OS 35 bulk tanker have now been raised from the sea bed

Surveys will begin straight away to ensure that the wreck site in Gibraltar is completely cleared

Gibraltar

Friday, 7 July 2023, 17:36

The Captain of the Port of Gibraltar has confirmed that the operation to raise both sections of the OS 35 wreck out of the water was successfully completed on Monday.

The two sections of the hull were lifted on top of the semi-submersible vessel Fjord.

Surveys of the seabed will begin straight away to ensure that the wreck site is completely cleared, and once these are concluded the operation will end.

