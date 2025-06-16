Authorities in Spain smash huge tobacco smuggling ring operating from Gibraltar

Europa Press Algeciras Monday, 16 June 2025, 13:59 Compartir

The Guardia Civil in Algeciras (Cadiz province in Spain) has successfully dismantled a criminal organisation dedicated to the systematic smuggling of tobacco from Gibraltar into various areas across the Campo de Gibraltar region. Codenamed Operation Cañones, it resulted in the arrest of 20 individuals, including the ringleader and his top associates, as well as the seizure of 186,000 packs of cigarettes and 31 vehicles.

According to official sources, the criminal network had established a well-organised logistics chain to move large quantities of tobacco from Gibraltar across the border and distribute it throughout the province. The operation highlights the persistent challenges faced by Spanish law enforcement in combating contraband activities linked to the British Overseas Territory.

The Guardia Civil has emphasised the significance of this operation in disrupting one of the region’s most active smuggling networks, which they say posed not only an economic threat due to tax evasion but also fueled other illicit activities in the area.

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out further arrests.