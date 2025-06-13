AITO members experience Gibraltar’s unique attractions at ‘famference’

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 13 June 2025, 11:42 Compartir

The Gibraltar Tourist Board welcomed 37 AITO members - specialist travel operators and agents -for its fourth famference, a combined familiarisation visit and conference.

The visiting delegation, made up of unique and specialist travel operators and agents, spent four days exploring Gibraltar’s diverse offerings, many of them visiting the destination for the first time.

During the visit, delegates engaged in a wide range of activities, from a traditional Rock tour and bowling at the King’s Bastion, to e-biking and adventurous caving experiences in the lower St. Michael’s Cave. The group also had the chance to savour local cuisine while assessing how holidays to Gibraltar could be designed for new customer markets.

The event ended with a 1940s-themed dinner in the WWII tunnels and featured performances by the Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band and Tears of Joy Choir.