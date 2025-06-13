Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aito members visit Punta Europa. SUR
Tourism

AITO members experience Gibraltar’s unique attractions at ‘famference’

The visiting delegation, made up of specialist travel operators and agents, spent four days exploring the Rock’s diverse offerings

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 13 June 2025, 11:42

The Gibraltar Tourist Board welcomed 37 AITO members - specialist travel operators and agents -for its fourth famference, a combined familiarisation visit and conference.

The visiting delegation, made up of unique and specialist travel operators and agents, spent four days exploring Gibraltar’s diverse offerings, many of them visiting the destination for the first time.

During the visit, delegates engaged in a wide range of activities, from a traditional Rock tour and bowling at the King’s Bastion, to e-biking and adventurous caving experiences in the lower St. Michael’s Cave. The group also had the chance to savour local cuisine while assessing how holidays to Gibraltar could be designed for new customer markets.

The event ended with a 1940s-themed dinner in the WWII tunnels and featured performances by the Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band and Tears of Joy Choir.

