'Acceptance, not tolerance': Gibraltar's Pride message Hundreds took part in events organised by the local LGBT committee on Saturday

Acceptance and not tolerance was the theme of this year's Pride events organised by Gibraltar's LGBT committee on Saturday.

Several hundred people joined in the events which saw several stalls set up in Casemates Square by local charities and government departments as well as music and dance performances.

Speeches were made by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo as well as Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento, who said she was delighted to see people from other countries taking part this year. "This reflects Gibraltar's multicultural and inclusive society and shows us to be an open and free society," she said.

Picardo said: "Our aim has always been to enable individuals in our society to express themselves freely and show affection without fear of any recrimination. Unfortunately, we are not quite there yet, as can be seen from some online comments from a minority. This shows why Pride month is still required."

The speeches were followed by a march along Main Street in which participants carried a giant rainbow flag.