24-hour taxi service rolled out for festive season in Gibraltar

The Ministry of Transport on the Rock has announced special arrangements with the Gibraltar Taxi Association to provide a 24-hour taxi service throughout the Christmas period.

Seven private hire vehicles will operate continuously from 24 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, each working three shifts daily. This enhanced service comes in addition to the regular taxi provision available year-round.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of avoiding drink-driving during the festive season, highlighting the risks it poses not only to drivers themselves but to families, emergency services, and bystanders. Through partnerships with both the Gibraltar Taxi Association and the Gibraltar Bus Company, the government is ensuring reliable alternative transport options are available to help people get home safely.

Residents can book rides by calling 20070052 or using the GTA Taxi App.

Minister of Transport, John Cortes, said: "My Ministry has been working really hard to make these arrangements, which ensures everyone can enjoy the festivities and get home safely too. I am also very grateful to the drivers who will be working through the festive season while others are enjoying the break. I would like to thank the GTA committee and all taxi drivers for working with me to put these arrangements in place.