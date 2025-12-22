Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Christmas 2025

24-hour taxi service rolled out for festive season in Gibraltar

Seven private hire vehicles will operate continuously from 24 December to 6 January, each working three shifts daily

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 22 December 2025, 15:42

The Ministry of Transport on the Rock has announced special arrangements with the Gibraltar Taxi Association to provide a 24-hour taxi service throughout the Christmas period.

Seven private hire vehicles will operate continuously from 24 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, each working three shifts daily. This enhanced service comes in addition to the regular taxi provision available year-round.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of avoiding drink-driving during the festive season, highlighting the risks it poses not only to drivers themselves but to families, emergency services, and bystanders. Through partnerships with both the Gibraltar Taxi Association and the Gibraltar Bus Company, the government is ensuring reliable alternative transport options are available to help people get home safely.

Residents can book rides by calling 20070052 or using the GTA Taxi App.

Minister of Transport, John Cortes, said: "My Ministry has been working really hard to make these arrangements, which ensures everyone can enjoy the festivities and get home safely too. I am also very grateful to the drivers who will be working through the festive season while others are enjoying the break. I would like to thank the GTA committee and all taxi drivers for working with me to put these arrangements in place.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 An Anglo-Spanish Christmas in rural Andalucía for popular British TV show
  2. 2 Torremolinos swings open the doors of its Christmas winter wonderland park
  3. 3 Five-star ME Meliá Málaga hotel opens with financial backing from footballer Gerard Piqué
  4. 4 Malaga metro works held up for nine months after surprise Roman necropolis find in city
  5. 5 The foreign menace: now available in the hotel lobby
  6. 6 Farmland in Guadalhorce valley destined to become luxury glamping site
  7. 7 Andalusian favourites
  8. 8 A poor choice
  9. 9 I second that commotion
  10. 10 Exhibitions in the stables and artists indoors: a Marbella home reinvents itself as an art space

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish 24-hour taxi service rolled out for festive season in Gibraltar

24-hour taxi service rolled out for festive season in Gibraltar