Secondary poetry

Best secondary poem
The infinitely strong, protective force,
Somewhat rusty with the passing of time,
The old tractor ploughs and paves its life course,
A loving parent with purpose, sublime.
For its naive children it leads the way,
Shielding them from pain like a metal glove,
Striving always its message to relay,
Cultivating honesty, truth and love.
Unbreakable this bond of family,
Its harvest, abundant, unbridled bliss,
Parent roots take fresh branches tenderly,
And bid goodnight with a motherly kiss.
When comes the day the offspring disperse,
They’re groomed for life’s path, already rehearsed.
Vera Lukash, age 12
English International College
Singer-songwriter Peter Edgerton said: “The powerful language, strong overriding metaphor and pounding incessant rhythm evokes strength and purpose in every line. Plus, who could resist the phrase ‘unbridled bliss’? Excellent.”
Special mention secondary poem
Dewy at sunrise
Sun rise, sun blessed
Golden and aglow
The home of their rest
-
Catching the light
Of the soft rainfall
Weeping and cleansing
Of the gentle bird call
-
And the butterflies play
So the misery forfends
For a morning of peace
Beloved mother, and friend
-
Then it pours, and it shines
Wake up butterflies and bees!
Dance to the picked flowers
Or the bench once a tree
-
Engaged in engravings
On moss crept-up stone
Were heaven on Earth
Is among sunken bones
-
Where the beating rain
Embraces the sun
And the animals weep
To laugh play and run
-
To hum like a tractor
Spilling life, overflowing
The temporary temperament
That keeps us from knowing
-
There is truth in the sunrise
To grace the day dawning
Glowing gold, all behold
The blissful new of mourning.
Sophie Newton, age 17
Swans Secondary School
Singer-songwriter Peter Edgerton said: “Enticing title, unusual, captivating vocabulary and lovely turns of phrase. Quality poem.”
Special mention secondary poem
I am my own formidable tractor
Cultivating and harvesting my life;
The peaty, pebbly soil of each chapter,
Yields harvests both golden and full of strife.
Every day I plant my truth, absolute,
Ploughing my way through each challenging day;
To solve each struggle, I am my own sleuth,
Believing, overcoming all things grey.
I compost my soil with great hope and grace,
And delicate seeds of pure honesty;
Each crop blossoming and all is in place,
And my caring, sweet loved ones there for me.
The privilege to live a life so rare,
With that gift there is nothing to compare.
Irma Mercele age 12
English International College
Peter Edgerton commented: “Lovely vocabulary and some really clever rhymes. Very good indeed.”
Selected secondary poem
I was on my way to become an actor
but got stopped and hurt by a tractor
This now means I’m unable to join the X-Factor
I am now in the hospital
eating nothing but popsicles
they call me ‘The cannibal’
I don’t know why but it sounds cool.
I thought of ‘The ghoul’
but then I would have to start a duel
I wouldn’t do that because the hospital is where they rule
I am stuck here
And they have made it clear
That they will help me out of this fear
To tell you the truth it’s fun to be cared for
but yet I cannot even close a door
I’m getting released next week
I now need money so I seek
For I have to pay in a month, my fee
I worry now that I may not have it
But my hope keeps me going a bit.
It has almost come there
With only a bit of money to spare
Marie Larsen, age 11
Benalmádena International College
Peter Edgerton said: “A clear gift for unusual rhyme - ‘tractor/X-Factor’ is nice work but ‘hospital/popsicle’ is tremendous. Very clever.”
Selected secondary poem
Falling autumn leaves lay on the path,
Rain clouds approach steadily,
Listen to the sparrows sing,
The day is still young.
-
Rose coloured shards of glass on the road,
The truth shattered before my eyes.
The night is bare and lifeless,
Yet darkness soothes my wounds.
-
Long walks in the cold,
The morning air, fresh and damp.
The tractor in the barley field suffers tirelessly,
The crop is dead.
-
Nightshade for breakfast,
Burning my memories to forget it all.
A colourful black hole appears,
Hallucinating a beating heart to stay alive.
I need to get out.
-
Drowning in false happiness,
Left the city and melted into the earth,
My tears water the land and,
The past is lost in the mud.
Evelyn T. age 14
Sotogrande International School
English Literature undergraduate Lily Farrant said:”There are some fantastic and really vivid imagery here to accompany the moving storyline. I liked the juxtaposition of sadness and hope, ending with a poignant final line.”